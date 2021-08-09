Pharaoh’s Khufu 4,800-year-old intact solar boat has been recently transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. The journey involved carrying the ancient vessel on a remote-controlled vehicle through the streets of Giza. In ancient Egyptian mythology, the sun God Ra used solar boats as his vessels. As the pharaoh was an earthly embodiment of the sun God, the king would use a similar (continue reading...)Full Article
4,600-Year-Old Solar Boat Travels Through the Streets of Giza Atop of RC Vehicle
