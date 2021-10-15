New 2022 Tesla Model Y video review: EV crossover driven in UK

It has been a long time coming for UK customers, but the mainstream Tesla crossover is finally here. We put it to the test



The Tesla Model Y is an SUV/crossover variant of the world's best selling EV, the Model 3.



Based on the same platform as the Model 3 but around six inches taller and a little longer, the Tesla Model Y will go on UK sale early in 2022, priced from £54,990 for the Model Y Long Range, as tested here.



At launch there'll also be a faster Model Y Performance variant. Both are five seaters for now, but more models will surely follow.



The Model Y Long Range has two electric motors and all-wheel drive. It has a WLTP range of 315 miles from its 75kWh (ish) battery, which can be charged at up to 250kW from a DC charger or at 11kW via its onboard AC charger. Tesla's Supercharger network remains, in our view, the best in the business.



The Model Y Long Range can go from 0-62mph in 5.0sec, and has a top speed of 133mph. Join Matt Prior as he reviews the car on UK roads.