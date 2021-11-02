It looks like Rockstar inked some solid partnerships with Microsoft and Sony, which involve the upcoming release of the Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. As some of you probably know already, all three remastered games included in the bundle – Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, will be coming to PC and consoles on November 11, while Android and iOS fans will get the games in the first hal... (continue reading...)Full Article
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Coming to Xbox Game Pass, but There’s a Catch
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
'GTA: The Trilogy' Gets First Gameplay Trailer and Release Date
'GTA: The Trilogy' , Gets First Gameplay Trailer, and Release Date.
Rockstar Games has dropped the first trailer..
Wibbitz Top Stories
'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy' – The Definitive Edition Officially Announced
'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy' , – The Definitive Edition , Officially Announced.
'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy' , – The..
Wibbitz Top Stories