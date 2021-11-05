Buy them before we do: second hand picks for 5 November

With the Tesla Model S dropping below £50,000 on the used market, is it the perfect car to get around the fuel scare?



With electric cars on the rise, we thought we'd take a look at some of the best EV cars on the used market.



*Tesla Model S P85D, £45,990: *One consequence of the petrol and diesel supply issues that gripped parts of the UK recently was that it gave electric cars another shove into the public consciousness. A survey of 1100 What Car? readers at the start of October indicated that 23% of drivers are now more likely to consider electric or hybrid power for their next car as a result of those supply problems, and 10% said they’re now more likely to buy an EV.



Of course, you don’t have to buy a fresh-out-of-the-box EV, and a used Tesla Model S might be ideal. This large premium saloon has been with us since 2012 and was the model that symbolised Tesla’s intention to become a world-leading car manufacturer. The Model S also entered the fray at a time when the ideal combination of range, refinement and performance for an EV had yet to be perfected and very nearly mastered it.



The car has been through many powertrain and specification changes over the past nine years, but we’ve decided to go all out with the P85D. This was the first juiced-up Model S to be introduced, driven by twin electric motors instead of the singular units on other variants. All together, the four-wheel-drive P85D produces a colossal 682bhp and 687lb ft for a Ferrari-rivalling 0-62mph in 3.2sec. That’s enough to properly pin you in your sports seat.



That’s performance covered, then. As for range, 300 miles and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of Superchargers should quell any feelings of anxiety you might have about switching to electric power. While some questionable interior materials are present, features such as Tesla’s trailblazing 17in tablet infotainment, leather seats and a huge boot with up to nearly 1800 litres of space more than make up for that. The big airy cabin is imbued with a sense of calm, even with Insane driving mode engaged.



The P85D cost £79,080 at launch, but we’ve found a 2016 example for just over half that price. It has driven 46,000 miles and comes with some additional sporty options, including a carbonfibre spoiler, 21in wheels, Pirelli winter tyres, a glass panoramic roof and smart air suspension (originally a £2100 option). It also has a full service history and, of course, that all important road tax exemption.



*Volkswagen E-Golf, £16,500: *The e-Golf may not have the range to match most modern EVs (around 120 miles in real-world driving), but it retains the majority of the ICE Golf’s many appealing qualities. This 2015 car has done just 21,000 miles and should be ideal for most commuters.



*Hyundai Ioniq Electric Premium SE, £16,500: *This 2017-reg Ioniq is in the lesserspotted Intense Blue and has a 174-mile range, heated and ventilated seats and four years of battery warranty. With 104bhp and 29,000 miles on the clock, it’s a good choice for stress-free motoring.



*Smart ForTwo Electric Drive, £8000: *This 2013 Fortwo is small like the Twizy but will better protect you from the elements, given it actually has windows. It’s just over half its original price, complete with a 74bhp/96lb ft motor, a 90-mile range, a full service history and some premium kit.



*Renault Twizy Dynamique, £6995: *The Twizy is an EV for those who revel in the unconventional. You should be able to squeeze up to 62 miles out of it, and while its 17bhp motor may not sound like much, it will be fine for town use. Another bonus is you won’t have to pay any battery leasing fees.



*Auction watch*



*Jensen C-V8 Drophead Coupe: *Jensen’s C-V8 convertible never reached production, but its design makes us wish it had. The coupé was the next step on from the 541 and used a new chassis that could carry larger engines to rival Jaguar’s powerful 3.8. This one-off convertible prototype was brought to life in 1964 by chief designer Eric Neale and packed a 330bhp Chrysler 6.3-litre V8. Its experimental chassis, called the EXP/108, was 9in longer than the coupé’s to house a stowed hood while preserving rear leg room. Despite the model’s elegance, the chassis required more development. This plus internal squabbles and the arrival of the P66 spelled the end. The prototype was sold recently for £130,000 complete with a V5C, an MOT certificate and original restoration documents.



*Future classic*



*Porsche Cayenne, £6000: *The original Porsche Cayenne symbolised the car industry’s charge towards larger models and particularly SUVs. It also represented a number of firsts for Porsche. The Cayenne was its first car to be powered by a V8 since 1995; its first off-roader since the 1950s, when Porsche was still in the tractor business; and its first car with five doors. And it proved a success, being very capable on and off the road, with the performance, grip and agility to match many of today’s offerings. Several engine options were available, ranging from a 3.2-litre petrol with 290bhp to the post-2007 range-topping Turbo, which could hit 62mph in just 5.1sec thanks to a 500bhp 4.8-litre petrol V8. Arguably, the mid-range Cayenne S is the sweet spot, with 385bhp on tap and a 0-62mph sprint time of 6.8sec. We found one advertised for £6000.



*Clash of the classifieds*



*Brief**:* Can you find me a lairy V8 coupé for less than £20,000?



*BMW M3, £19,995*



*Maserati Granturismo, £19,995*



*Oliver Young: *If you’re after lairy, this all-singing, all-dancing 2010 BMW M3 with its 414bhp 4.0-litre V8 should be your go-to choice. It has intuitive, precise handling and a lively yet controllable rear end that can dance until the tyres burst. And with this example’s upgraded exhaust, it can really sing all the way to its sonorous 8400rpm redline. Sprinting from 0-60mph takes a mere 4.7sec and it will do 155mph. Top that, Mark.



*Mark Pearson: *feel like I’ve been beaten to death with figures there, Oliver. Phew. Well, let me put it this way. My thrilling Italian stallion is a gorgeous-looking supercar with a musical V8 and one of the most romantic badges in motoring history. It’s irresistible. Oh, and 180mph and 4.7sec, if you must quote figures. I fear yours is just an old 3 Series on steroids.



*OY: *That’s odd: it seems my 3 Series on steroids is more powerful, higher-revving and a lot lighter than your Italian stallion. The phrase ‘all show and no go’ comes to mind. I’m afraid your Maserati, while a stylish grand tourer, doesn’t quite do crazy like my hell-for-leather Beemer.



*MP: *Why go crazy when you can go quickly discreetly instead? Go on, you know you secretly want my car. Who wouldn’t? It’s like comparing Portofino with Berlin…



*OY: *James asked for lairy, not discreet. And I want the M3 because, you know, it's the better car.



*Verdict, James Ruppert: *I will take the M3 for its wonderful engine.