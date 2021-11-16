James Ruppert: tastes change, but these are the coupes to keep

Which stylish two-doors will be lusted after in the future? Our man has some ideas



Reader David asked me the other day which era his next bargain coupé should come from. The problem is that our choice is being restricted every day, because the coupé is one of those body shapes that’s going out of fashion, even if us enthusiasts rather appreciate its style and sporting substance. So which decade did it best?



I do have a huge soft spot for the 1990s, as the coupés were interesting and well built. At this point, I should promote the Fiat Coupé, but instead I’ve gone all weird and been taken by the Ford Probe. In particular, a 1997 2.5-litre example I found, because it has been owned by the same bloke for 19 years and is in spectacular original condition. That makes the £3950 asking price rather reasonable.



It offers 17in alloy wheels, wider (235-section) tyres, a cold-air induction kit, high-performance HT leads, a stainless-steel exhaust back box, an LED brake light in the rear centre panel and US-spec GT decals. Nothing that’s not reversible, and apparently there are lots of spares.



Alternatively, I uncovered a Probe that arrived at the start of the new millennium. Using the 24v 2.5-litre engine, it’s yours for £1495. It has done 108,000 miles, but it’s one of those clean and solid used cars that you can get from a dealer with a warranty and a year’s MOT. It has two previous owners, which also explains why its condition is decent. Leather, good tyres and some reassurance on the paperwork front make this the perfect used buy.



Now let’s move to the 2000s, when there was the underrated and rather overlooked Renault Mégane Coupé. It had unusual dumpy styling and is set up for comfort and practicality rather than track-day fun. Also, this 2009 car is a 1.9-litre diesel, so it will easily hit 50mpg. A two-owner example, it’s yours for only £2495.



Into the 2010s, is there a smarter coupé than the Audi A5? It’s terrific to drive, too, and if you go for the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, it should be future-proofed. With 72,000 miles but not a lot of other details, the 2010 example I found was up for £6495.



This should have led me towards the Audi TT, but instead I’ve swerved in the direction of the Peugeot RCZ, which can be great value for money. Let’s pick a 1.6-litre petrol from 2012 with 83,000 miles for £4400. It’s at least different and more proof that there are lots of future classic coupés at some very reasonable prices.



*What we almost bought this week*



*Vauxhall Astra VXR:* We feel like we might need a powerful hot hatch to get us through these chilly winter months, and this old Vauxhall Astra VXR, up for £3695, could be the ticket. A first-generation model, powered by a 237bhp 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor, it has a full service history and a new turbocharger and is even compliant with London’s ULEZ.



*Tales from Ruppert’s garage*



*Porsche Cayenne, mileage 112,767:* The Flying Pig is back home, complete with a big fat bill. Actually, it wasn’t as bad as I expected. They replaced the front brake pads and warning wires, plus the nearside front lower wishbone needed changing and the bolts wouldn’t budge. New bolts cost £18 and a new wishbone £105, plus there was an interim service and £250 worth of labour. In all, it cost just over £600 to keep the old thing going. I think it was worth it. Mrs Bangernomics certainly approves and is pleased to have it back, as she rightly refuses to touch any other members of the fleet.



*Reader’s ride*



*Jaguar XK 4.2 V8:* Huge thanks to Stuart, who is not so much a regular on these pages as a very welcome fixture. For those uninitiated with his spectacular work, over to the man himself to explain this latest special-liveried Jaguar: “It’s an XK 4.2 V8, with 300bhp and more than 100,000 miles on the clock. What makes this car unusual – apart from the livery, of course – is that it has raised more than £81,000 for a children’s hospice. And I love it.” To find out more and lend your support, head to facebook.com/sherwoodjaguars.



*Readers’ questions*



*Question: *I like the interior and general design of the Mazda MX-30, but my commute is an 80-mile round trip, so will it work for me? Rowan Watson, Stafford



*Answer:* The MX-30 would most likely be fine for your commute, but you will have to be careful. Its official range is 124 miles, but our testers managed a real-world range of just 103 miles with an average economy of 2.9 miles per kW. That’s because the MX-30 features one of the smallest battery capacities of any mass produced electric car. So make sure to take into consideration the significant effect that colder weather can have on batteries going into the winter. At least if you do get stuck for charge, you will be able to recoup 80% of the capacity in 30 to 40 minutes when using a 50kW rapid charger. *JW*



*Question: *I have £5000 to buy a comfortable frugal estate for my regular cross-country trips. Any suggestions? Mike Hitchens, Brighton



*Answer: *Luckily for you, the used market is awash with wagons to suit your requirements. The Skoda Octavia Estate would be ideal for stowing luggage, with models produced from 2005-2010 sporting a 585-litre boot. We found a lesser seen, more rugged Scout model for £3850. If you’re after something a bit more fun to drive, we spotted a 2009 BMW 5 Series Touring for £4500. Also, a 1999 Volvo 850 T5-R, with a 0-62mph time of 7.4sec, can be yours for £3995. That’s not a bad price for a future classic. *JW*