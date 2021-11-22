New buildings in England must have EV chargers from 2022

Government mandates electric car charger provision at homes and workplaces as 2030 combustion ban looms



Electric vehicle chargers will be a mandatory feature of new homes and buildings in England from next year.



Prime Minister Boris Johnson will outline an addition to the country's building regulations later today, which will call for new homes and non-residential properties such as supermarkets and workplaces – as well as substantially refurbished properties with more than 10 parking spaces – to install EV chargers.



The government says this change will lead to the installation of up to 145,000 EV chargers across England each year, building on the "over 250,000" home and workplace chargers it has supported so far.



It added: "With the majority of charging happening at home, this will mean people can buy new properties already ready for an electric vehicle future, while ensuring charge points are readily available at new shops and workplaces across the UK – making it as easy as refuelling a petrol or diesel car today."



As the UK's 2030 ban on new non-electrified cars approaches, the government is investing in EV infrastructure to encourage adoption of pure-electric vehicles. Alongside the new building rules, it will also usher in "simpler ways to pay" for EV charging, including contactless, at "all new fast and rapid charge points".



Earlier this month at Glasgow's COP26 climate conference, transport secretary Grant Shapps unveiled a new government-commissioned EV charger design, but it remains unclear how the government plans to roll out the device. This latest announcement hints that streamlined payment processes will be a priority.



Boris Johnson, who will give a speech at the CBI (Confederation of British Industry) conference later today, during which he will say: "This is a pivotal moment - we cannot go on as we are. We have to adapt our economy to the green industrial revolution.



"We have to use our massive investment in science and technology and we have to raise our productivity and then we have to get out your way.



"We must regulate less or better and take advantage of new freedoms.