The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance on Thursday gave an update on its plan announced in 2020 calling for the further consolidation of vehicle development and an increased focus on electric vehicles. The three automakers making up the alliance plan to invest 23 billion euros (approximately $25.7 billion) over the next five years on...Full Article
Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance plans 35 EVs, solid-state batteries by 2030
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nissan, Renault and Mitsubishi Commit to Electric Cars
NYTimes.com
The two automakers and Mitsubishi plan to strengthen their alliance by adding 35 electric models to their lineups by 2030.