Your best friend and their lover might make for a great double date, but it’s nothing to how Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson roll. Their double date turned out to be none other than multi-billionaire Amazon boss slash “space cowboy” Jeff Bezos. Kim Kardashian is no longer “just” a reality star, having long transitioned to a variety of business ventures, politics and criminal law, all of ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Kim Kardashian Arrives at Jeff Bezos’ LA Mansion for a Billionaires’ Dinner Date
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Visit Jeff Bezos at His L.A. Mansion
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson certainly aren't cooling off, now attending fancy dinner parties at the home of one of the richest..
TMZ.com