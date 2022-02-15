Williams Racing means to power through this year’s Formula One season with a car that looks nothing like its challenger from last year. The so-called FW44 adheres to this year’s new aerodynamic regulations, while also featuring a fresh new design with contrasting diamond shapes, plus flashes of red and blue. Unlike its predecessor, the FW44 will come with over-wheel winglets, wheel covers, 18-inch low profile Pirelli r... (continue reading...)Full Article
Williams Racing Unveils Brand New 2022 Livery Using Generic F1 Show Car
autoevolution
