The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has uncovered a safety issue with more Boeing 777 aircraft and issued an airworthiness directive to address the 'unsafe condition.' In the directive released today, the FAA outlined in an email concerns about the potential of electrical discharge in the fuel tanks of certain Boeing 777 aircraft in the event of a lightning strike or short circuit. In addition ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Federal Aviation Administration Issues Safety Directive for Some Boeing 777 Planes
autoevolution0 shares 1 views