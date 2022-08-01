Aston Martin to reveal two new cars at Pebble Beach

The two new cars will appear at Pebble Beach alongside the Aston Martin DBX 707 (pictured)



One will be a high-performance model, the second a car from Q division celebrating the Le Mans 24 Hours



Aston Martin will reveal two new cars at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in August, one expected to be a roadster version of the recent V12 Vantage and the other an “ultra-exclusive” car to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the company's bespoke Q service.



Talking about the first, as-yet-confirmed car, Aston Martin said it will be a high-performance model in a similar vein to the Aston Martin DBX 707, Aston Martin V12 Vantage and Aston Martin Valkyrie.



If the model is the V12 Vantage Roadster, it would fill an important gap in Aston Martin’s range. The last V12 Vantage Roadster model went off sale in 2018, although the V8 is available as a convertible.



Aston Martin described it as a “truly thrilling performance-focused model” with “high-octane emotion and intense driving pleasure”, set to be revealed on Friday 19 August at its private club at the American motor show.



On the “ultra-exclusive” model, the firm added that it would “encapsulate the brand’s winning track bloodline, with a nod to success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans”.



Aston Martin’s biggest success in the world-famous race series was during the 1950s, when Sir Stirling Moss helped guide the firm to victory in the DBR1.



Both cars will showcase the new Aston Martin creative identity, which includes changes to its logo for the first time since 2003. The company said it adjusted its creative image in a bid to appeal to a broader market audience.



Aston Martin also said it would update the public on the development of the Valhalla. It will present the interior of its radical, mid-engined Ferrari SF90 Stradale rival for the first time, and potential buyers will have the opportunity to sit inside.



The Valhalla, which is powered by a 937bhp V8 hybrid powertrain and limited to 999 examples, made its first US appearance at Pebble Beach last year.



“As one of the premier luxury events in the world, the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is an important opportunity for Aston Martin to connect with our loyal customers and showcase our latest product offering,” said Aston Martin marketing boss Renato Bisignani.



“We look forward to celebrating Aston Martin’s new era of performance at Pebble Beach and displaying our iconic ultra-luxury models, including a world-first reveal of an exciting new model and the public debut of another thrilling addition to our breathtaking portfolio.”