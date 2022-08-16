It seems that True Thompson, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s daughter only rides in luxury rides. The four-year-old was seen riding in her mom’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan or her dad’s Ghost. Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian are no longer dating, but they do co-parent very well. The 31-year-old basketball star proved that on Sunday, August 14, as he picked up his daughter, True, 4, from dance class in... (continue reading...)Full Article
Tristan Thompson Picks Up True From Dance Class in Blacked-Out Rolls-Royce Ghost
autoevolution0 shares 1 views