Jeremy Renner’s First Interview Shows What Happens When You’re Run Over by a Snowplow

If you didn’t love Jeremy Renner before, for all the reasons that have made him a popular and much-respected celebrity, from his acting credits to his charity work, his music and his house flipping business, you’re bound to love him now. On January 1, 2023, Jeremy Renner was crushed by his snowplow, a 7-ton PistenBully snowcat he had taken out to clear the roads near his Reno, Nevada property after heavy snowfall. As r... (continue reading...)