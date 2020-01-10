Global  

House Passes Resolution To Limit Presidential War Powers On Iran

RTTNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The US House of Representatives has passed a non-binding resolution that limits President Donald Trump's ability to engage in war with Iran. The measure, approved by a 224-194 vote in the House where the Democrats have majority, includes a provision that forbids the President from declaring war against another country without congressional mandate. Eight Democratic centrists opposed the resolution
News video: War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives

War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives 01:14

 War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives. On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump. . The vote was 224 to 194, with three Republicans dissenting from their party and voting in favor of the measure....

