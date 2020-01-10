House Passes Resolution To Limit Presidential War Powers On Iran
Friday, 10 January 2020 () The US House of Representatives has passed a non-binding resolution that limits President Donald Trump's ability to engage in war with Iran. The measure, approved by a 224-194 vote in the House where the Democrats have majority, includes a provision that forbids the President from declaring war against another country without congressional mandate. Eight Democratic centrists opposed the resolution
War Powers Resolution Passes in House of Representatives. On Jan. 9, the United States House of Representatives voted in favor of passing a War Powers Resolution aimed at Donald Trump. . The vote was 224 to 194, with three Republicans dissenting from their party and voting in favor of the measure....
Washington, Jan 10 (IANS) The US House of Representatives approved a non-binding resolution to remind President Donald Trump of the key role of Congress in... Sify Also reported by •NPR •NYTimes.com •Reuters
