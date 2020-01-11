Google Ventures founder Bill Maris blasts outgoing chief legal officer David Drummond as 'the laziest man in America' (GOOG, GOOGL)
Saturday, 11 January 2020 () · Google Ventures founder Bill Maris said David Drummond, Alphabet's outgoing chief legal officer, is the reason he left the company.
· "What people called him inside of Google was 'the laziest man in America,'" Maris told Business Insider.
· "I simply could not work with him any longer," he added in a statement, as first...
