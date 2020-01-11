Global  

Google Ventures founder Bill Maris blasts outgoing chief legal officer David Drummond as 'the laziest man in America' (GOOG, GOOGL)

Business Insider Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Google Ventures founder Bill Maris blasts outgoing chief legal officer David Drummond as 'the laziest man in America' (GOOG, GOOGL)· Google Ventures founder Bill Maris said David Drummond, Alphabet's outgoing chief legal officer, is the reason he left the company.
· "What people called him inside of Google was 'the laziest man in America,'" Maris told Business Insider.
· "I simply could not work with him any longer," he added in a statement, as first...
