Ford sees decline in China market

bizjournals Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) and its joint ventures in China saw a 26% decrease in 2019. In its fourth quarter, Ford China sold 146,473 vehicles, representing a nearly 15% drop in sales compared to the same period of 2018. That's up about 12% relative to its third quarter numbers. “2019 was a challenging year for the Chinese automotive market and for Ford in China. While our sales declined primarily in the value segment, the decline continued to narrow in the second half and saw the stabilization…
Ford's vehicle sales in China tumble 26.1% in 2019

Ford's vehicle sales in China tumble 26.1% in 2019Ford Motor Co said on Monday that its China vehicle sales in 2019 fell 26.1% from a year earlier to 567,854 units, as the U.S. automaker continues to battle a...
WorldNews

Auto industry cautious about China's sluggish market at start of decade

China's auto market is likely to shrink for the third year in a row in 2020, the country's top auto body is expected to say on Monday, but industry watchers are...
Reuters India


