Ford sees decline in China market

Monday, 13 January 2020 () Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) and its joint ventures in China saw a 26% decrease in 2019. In its fourth quarter, Ford China sold 146,473 vehicles, representing a nearly 15% drop in sales compared to the same period of 2018. That's up about 12% relative to its third quarter numbers. “2019 was a challenging year for the Chinese automotive market and for Ford in China. While our sales declined primarily in the value segment, the decline continued to narrow in the second half and saw the stabilization…
WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan.
Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the pathogen is a coronavirus in the same family with the deadly MERS and SARS viruses.
Citing experts...
Tesla Becomes Highest-Valued US Automaker in History. On Jan. 7, Tesla’s market value surpassed $85 billion, making it the highest-valued automaker in the United States. The record was previously set..
Electric car company Tesla made history of a different kind Wednesday when a pop in its stock gave the company a higher stock market value than General Motors and Ford combined. Conway G. Gittens has..