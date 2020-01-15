Global  

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says a 'phase 2' US-China trade deal will reverse more tariffs

Business Insider Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says a 'phase 2' US-China trade deal will reverse more tariffs· *A phase-two trade agreement between the US and China would further ease tariffs between the nations, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday.*
· *The comments arrive hours before the two economic superpowers ink a phase-one deal in the first major trade war deescalation since it began in summer 2018.*
News video: US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal

US and China are set to sign phase-one trade deal 02:30

 Washington and Beijing are set to sign a phase-one deal, aiming to reduce some tariffs and boost Chinese purchases of American farm, energy and manufactured goods.

US says China trade deal has no agreement to reduce tariffs

Washington (AFP) Jan 14, 2020 The trade truce with China set to be signed on Wednesday does not include a deal to roll back tariffs imposed on most Chinese...
Energy Daily

US Treasury Secretary Says China Commitments to Trade Deal Not Changed in Translation - Reports


RIA Nov.


