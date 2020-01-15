Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says a 'phase 2' US-China trade deal will reverse more tariffs

Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *A phase-two trade agreement between the US and China would further ease tariffs between the nations, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Wednesday.*

· *The comments arrive hours before the two economic superpowers ink a phase-one deal in the first major trade war deescalation since it began in summer 2018.*

