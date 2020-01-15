Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend to love to the moon and back
Wednesday, 15 January 2020 () With Elon Musk at the helm, SpaceX is no stranger to showmanship. But stunts involving the Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company have reached new heights with Yusaku Maezawa's announcement that he's looking for a girlfriend to take to the moon. Maezawa is the Japanese billionaire who in 2018 put down a deposit to be SpaceX's first private passenger to the moon. The e-commerce entrepreneur and art collector booked the 240,000-mile, nearly week-long journey to the moon and back for himself…
Tokyo (AFP) Jan 13, 2020
A Japanese billionaire has launched an online wanted ad for a girlfriend who will fly around the Moon with him on a SpaceX rocket.... Space Daily Also reported by •Reuters •Japan Today
