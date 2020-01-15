Global  

Japanese billionaire seeks girlfriend to love to the moon and back

bizjournals Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
With Elon Musk at the helm, SpaceX is no stranger to showmanship. But stunts involving the Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company have reached new heights with Yusaku Maezawa's announcement that he's looking for a girlfriend to take to the moon. Maezawa is the Japanese billionaire who in 2018 put down a deposit to be SpaceX's first private passenger to the moon. The e-commerce entrepreneur and art collector booked the 240,000-mile, nearly week-long journey to the moon and back for himself…
News video: Billionaire Seeks Girlfriend For Trip Around Moon

Billionaire Seeks Girlfriend For Trip Around Moon 00:43

 A billionaire seeks a girlfriend for a trip around the moon.

More than 20,000 people have entered the reality TV competition to become a Japanese billionaire's girlfriend and accompany him on a SpaceX flight to the moon

More than 20,000 people have entered the reality TV competition to become a Japanese billionaire's girlfriend and accompany him on a SpaceX flight to the moon· *Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa is booked to take the first private flight aboard SpaceX's Starship rocket around the moon in 2023.* · *Last week...
Business Insider

Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaire

Wanted: Girlfriend to fly to the Moon with Japanese billionaireTokyo (AFP) Jan 13, 2020 A Japanese billionaire has launched an online wanted ad for a girlfriend who will fly around the Moon with him on a SpaceX rocket....
Space Daily Also reported by •ReutersJapan Today

