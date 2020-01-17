Legal costs and low interest rates: 5 things to know about EagleBank's financial state

Friday, 17 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

EagleBancorp, Inc. (EGBN: NASDAQ), the parent company of Bethesda's EagleBank, is feeling the pressure from the higher legal costs stemming from ongoing government investigations into the bank and a continuing environment of low interest rates. These and other factors are putting a strain on profits, EagleBank CEO Susan Riel said in an earnings call Thursday morning. The bank reported $4.1 million in legal, accounting and professional fees during the final quarter of 2019, up substantially from…


