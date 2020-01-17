National Civil Rights Museum remains huge tourist draw, year after year

Admission will be free at the National Civil Rights Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year. The entry fee is being covered by Memphis-based FedEx Corp. in remembrance of the civil rights leader who was killed in Memphis in 1968. The museum will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. FedEx is also providing free admission Jan. 20 to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi; the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute; and The Legacy Museum in Montgomery; and free admission…

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Climate Refugees Cannot Be Sent Home, Rules UN Climate Refugees Cannot Be Sent Home, Rules UN The landmark decision was announced by the UN's Human Rights Committee. It relates to a case in which a man sought asylum in New Zealand due to the risk.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:06Published 3 hours ago National Comedy Center in Jamestown nominated for Best New Museum award The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is one of ten finalists for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for “Best New Museum,” in 2020. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 00:19Published 14 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Students back in court over Confederate statue case RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A national civil rights organization filed an appeal Tuesday on behalf of University of North Carolina students who want to intervene in a...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Rep. John Lewis' Fight For Civil Rights Began With A Letter To Martin Luther King Jr. As a teenager growing up in Alabama, Lewis wrote a letter to Martin Luther King Jr. during a budding civil rights movement. In a letter back, King invited the...

NPR 5 days ago





Tweets about this