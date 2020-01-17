National Civil Rights Museum remains huge tourist draw, year after year
Friday, 17 January 2020 () Admission will be free at the National Civil Rights Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year. The entry fee is being covered by Memphis-based FedEx Corp. in remembrance of the civil rights leader who was killed in Memphis in 1968. The museum will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. FedEx is also providing free admission Jan. 20 to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi; the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute; and The Legacy Museum in Montgomery; and free admission…
Climate Refugees Cannot Be Sent Home, Rules UN The landmark decision was announced by the UN's Human Rights Committee. It relates to a case in which a man sought asylum in New Zealand due to the risk..