National Civil Rights Museum remains huge tourist draw, year after year

bizjournals Friday, 17 January 2020 ()
Admission will be free at the National Civil Rights Museum on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year. The entry fee is being covered by Memphis-based FedEx Corp. in remembrance of the civil rights leader who was killed in Memphis in 1968. The museum will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20. FedEx is also providing free admission Jan. 20 to the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in Jackson, Mississippi; the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute; and The Legacy Museum in Montgomery; and free admission…
News video: How to Make the Most of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

 Martin Luther King Jr. Day may be seen as a day off from work, but here are some ways to make the most of the holiday honoring the civil rights leader. Buzz 60’s Justin Kircher explains.

