Nashville's largest private equity firm moves to Green Hills

Residents of Green Hills have a new neighbor with deep pockets. Cressey & Company LP has moved into a new office inside The Astoria building at 3803 Bedford Ave., partner and former U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Bill Frist said. The health care-focused private equity firm had been located at 2525 West End Ave. for more than 10 years. Cressey & Company is Nashville’s largest private equity firm, with $2.1 billion of capital under management, according to Nashville Business Journal research. The…



