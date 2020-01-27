Global  

Airlines, hotels, and cruise lines sink as China's spreading coronavirus spurs travel anxiety

Business Insider Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Airlines, hotels, and cruise lines sink as China's spreading coronavirus spurs travel anxiety**

· *Shares of airlines, hotels, and cruise lines all traded lower Monday as China's coronavirus spreads. *
· *So far, the virus has killed 80 and infected more than 2,700 worldwide. *
· *Global stocks and oil also slipped as the virus continues to infect more people. Safe-haven gold rose.*
· *Here's how much 18...
20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak 01:03

 20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak. The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17 people have died due to the virus. More than 500 have been infected. The virus is thought to have been...

China's travel industry counts cost of coronavirus

Airlines and hotels are having to pay out refunds to tourists affected by the deadly outbreak.
BBC News Also reported by •SBSbizjournals

The coronavirus outbreak coincides with China's busiest travel season and it could cause headaches for US airlines, analysts warn (UAL, AAL, DAL)

The coronavirus outbreak coincides with China's busiest travel season and it could cause headaches for US airlines, analysts warn (UAL, AAL, DAL)· *American airline carriers are bracing for impact from the virus sweeping China.* · *Most flights in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, were...
Business Insider

