Airlines, hotels, and cruise lines sink as China's spreading coronavirus spurs travel anxiety
Monday, 27 January 2020 () **
· *Shares of airlines, hotels, and cruise lines all traded lower Monday as China's coronavirus spreads. *
· *So far, the virus has killed 80 and infected more than 2,700 worldwide. *
· *Global stocks and oil also slipped as the virus continues to infect more people. Safe-haven gold rose.*
· *Here's how much 18...
20 Million People Quarantined in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak. The government of China has suspended travel in and out of three cities, including Wuhan. According to 'USA Today,' at least 17 people have died due to the virus. More than 500 have been infected. The virus is thought to have been...