Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

SeattlePI.com Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Britain's Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to the American investigators who want to interview him about his dealings with the late millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. prosecutor said Monday.

Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein's New York mansion, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said prosecutors and the FBI had contacted Prince Andrew's lawyers and asked to interview him.

“To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” said Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.

The Associated Press has asked Buckingham Palace for comment.

Andrew announced last year that he was withdrawing from his royal duties amid renewed public attention to a woman's claim that she had several sexual encounters with the prince at Epstein's behest, starting when she was 17.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre says that after meeting Epstein in Florida in 2000, the millionaire flew her around the world and pressured her into having sex with numerous older men, including Andrew, two senior U.S. politicians, a noted academic, wealthy financiers and the attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is now part of President Donald Trump's impeachment defense team.

All of those men have denied the allegations.

Giuffre has said she had sex with Andrew three times at Epstein's request, including once in London in 2001 at the home of Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew and Maxwell have both denied any knowledge that Epstein was sexually abusing teenage girls. In a TV interview last fall, Andrew insisted he was out having pizza with his children on the night Giuffre says they were together in London.

U.S. Attorney General William Barr has vowed to aggressively investigate and bring charges against anyone who may have helped Epstein, who killed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

New Details About Jeffrey Epstein, The 'Unabomber' & More Revealed In New REELZ Special [Video]New Details About Jeffrey Epstein, The 'Unabomber' & More Revealed In New REELZ Special

Some of the biggest and most shocking stories of our time will be profiled in the new REELZ special World Premiere Weekend, set to air on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26. New details..

Credit: Star Magazine     Duration: 01:07Published

New Details About Jeffrey Epstein, The ‘Unabomber’ & More Revealed In New REELZ Special [Video]New Details About Jeffrey Epstein, The ‘Unabomber’ & More Revealed In New REELZ Special

Some of the biggest and most shocking stories of our time will be profiled in the new REELZ special World Premiere Weekend, set to air on Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26. New details..

Credit: OK Magazine     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation said Monday that Britain’s Prince Andrew has been...
Seattle Times

Prince Andrew called unco-operative in Jeffrey Epstein probe

A U.S. prosecutor overseeing the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation says Prince Andrew has been unco-operative in the inquiry so far.
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.