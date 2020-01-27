Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Jeffrey Epstein probe Monday, 27 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )





Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein's New York mansion, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said prosecutors and the FBI had contacted Prince Andrew's lawyers and asked to interview him.



“To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” said Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.



The Associated Press has asked Buckingham Palace for comment.



Andrew announced last year that he was withdrawing from his royal duties amid renewed public attention to a woman's claim that she had several sexual encounters with the prince at Epstein's behest, starting when she was 17.



Virginia Roberts Giuffre says that after meeting Epstein in Florida in 2000, the millionaire flew her around the world and pressured her into having sex with numerous older men, including Andrew, two senior U.S. politicians, a noted academic, wealthy financiers and the attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is now part of President Donald Trump's defense team.



All of those men have denied the allegations.



Giuffre has said she had sex with Andrew three times at Epstein's request, including once in London in 2001 at the home of Epstein's girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.



Andrew and Maxwell have both denied any knowledge that Epstein was sexually abusing teenage girls. In a TV interview last fall, Andrew insisted he was out having pizza with his children on the night Giuffre says they were together in London.



