Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Noble Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Dyadic, citing potential for its C1 technology to fight deadly coronavirus

Noble Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Dyadic, citing potential for its C1 technology to fight deadly coronavirus

Proactive Investors Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Noble Capital Markets reiterated its Outperform rating and an $11 price target for Dyadic International Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI), noting that the company’s proprietary C1 enzyme production platform may help fight the coronavirus that has killed 132 people in China and infected thousands more worldwide.  “We believe C1 technology may provide low cost and high-efficiency approach to manufacture potential treatments to curtail the spread of coronavirus outbreak,” wrote Ahu Demir, a senior research analyst, in a note to investors. “In our view, the current stock price does not reflect the value of Dyadic's portfolio. We believe Dyadic's stock price is poised to move higher upon additional data and collaborations in 2020.” READ: Dyadic CEO touts how firm’s technology may speed coronavirus vaccine creation on Fox Business Dyadic’s stock, which has gotten a lot of attention from investors as the coronavirus spreads worldwide, trades around $5.60 a share.  According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 6,100 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 16 countries since the virus was first identified in China on January 7, including five positive infections in the US and suspected cases in 26 states. On Monday, the CDC recommended all non-essential travel to China be avoided as the number of deaths has risen to 106. Person-to-person spread is likely to occur in the US, however, the virus is not currently spreading in the US community and the CDC has issued guidance on how to reduce the risk. There is currently no vaccine for the strain of deadly coronavirus. There are three prongs to treating a virus like the coronavirus: developing a vaccine, having a high-quality diagnostic test and a therapeutic.  Looking forward, Amir added: “We forecast $123 million, $262 million and $416 million of sales in F2023, F2024 and F2025, respectively. We calculated a terminal value of $1.2 billion. We are lowering the discount rate to 12% from 15% based on the recent data update and the partnerships. Based on our valuation, we are arriving at our price target of $11.” Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 41 Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Lawrence hospital quarantines possible coronavirus patient

Lawrence hospital quarantines possible coronavirus patient 02:08

 A Lawrence hospital is investigating a potential case of the novel coronavirus. LMH Health announced Tuesday they are working with local and state health agencies to investigate a possible case of the new deadly respiratory illness, which was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Now: Coronavirus Outbreak Update [Video]The Now: Coronavirus Outbreak Update

How prepared medical facilities in the U.S. are for an outbreak of the coronavirus.

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 02:15Published

'Everybody is Scared': College Student Studying in China Returns Home to Wisconsin Amid Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]'Everybody is Scared': College Student Studying in China Returns Home to Wisconsin Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Almost 10,000 people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus -- and the death toll has now surpassed 200.

Credit: WITI     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

LexaGene bombarded with inquiries about pathogen detection platform for Coronavirus identification use

LexaGene Holdings Inc (CVE:LXG) (OTCMKTS:LXXGF), the biotechnology company, is receiving numerous requests and inquiries about its technology for detecting the...
Proactive Investors

Queensland Uni joins US biotechs in search for coronavirus vaccine

The University of Queensland has joined three US small companies as potential players looking to curtail the coronavirus outbreak. Shares in NASDAQ-listed Inovio...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

Gile74

Giles Gwinnett $DYAI Noble Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Dyadic, citing potential for its C1 technology to fight deadly… https://t.co/etBUshstlz 2 days ago

proactive_NA

Proactive USA $DYAI Noble Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Dyadic, citing potential for its C1 technology to fight deadly… https://t.co/Ew1hdtloVi 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.