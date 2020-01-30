One of Trump's top economic advisers said the coronavirus outbreak in China could 'accelerate the return of jobs' to the US

Mike F RT @clintonkowach: One of Trump's top economic advisers said the coronavirus outbreak in China could 'accelerate the return of jobs' to the… 11 minutes ago Clinton Kowach One of Trump's top economic advisers said the coronavirus outbreak in China could 'accelerate the return of jobs' t… https://t.co/pUc1g53jti 13 minutes ago Libre Informacion One of Trump's top economic advisers said the coronavirus outbreak in #China could 'accelerate the return of jobs'… https://t.co/a6ZPQ7XJJi 27 minutes ago Cyndee 🕊 One of Trump's top economic advisers said the coronavirus outbreak in China could 'accelerate the return of jobs' t… https://t.co/u0FgnUfbbw 32 minutes ago Tom Allen RT @businessinsider: One of Trump's top economic advisers said the coronavirus outbreak in China could 'accelerate the return of jobs' to t… 33 minutes ago Márcio M. Silva One of Trump's top economic advisers said the coronavirus outbreak in China could 'accelerate the return of jobs' t… https://t.co/ITLBMsxmB0 44 minutes ago HP Targeting, Inc. One of Trump's top economic advisers said the coronavirus outbreak in China could 'accelerate the return of jobs' t… https://t.co/uDbgZxpo0h 45 minutes ago UnbFacts One of Trump’s top economic advisers said the coronavirus outbreak in China could ‘accelerate the return of jobs’ t… https://t.co/1COtST9d9Y 49 minutes ago