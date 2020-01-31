Timeline of events in Britain’s exit from the European Union

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — A timeline of key events related to Britain's decision to leave the European Union:



Jan. 23, 2013: British Prime Minister David Cameron promises a referendum on Britain's membership in the EU if the Conservative Party wins the next general election. He does so to try to garner support among euroskeptics within his own party.



May. 7, 2015: British voters elect a majority Conservative government. Cameron confirms in his victory speech that there will be an "in/out" referendum on European Union membership.



Feb. 20, 2016: Cameron announces that he has negotiated a deal with EU leaders that gives Britain "special status." He confirms that he will campaign for Britain to remain in the 28-nation bloc. The referendum date is set for June.



Feb. 21: Cameron is struck with a severe blow when one of his closest Conservative allies, the media-savvy Boris Johnson, joins the “leave” campaign.



June 16: One week before the referendum, Labour Party lawmaker and "remain" campaigner Jo Cox is killed by extremist Thomas Mair, who shouted "Britain First" before shooting and stabbing her.



June 23: Britain votes 52% to 48% to leave the European Union.



June 24: Cameron says he will resign in light of the results because Britain needs "fresh leadership" to take the country in a new direction.



July 13: Following a Conservative Party leadership contest, Home Secretary Theresa May becomes prime minister.



Oct. 2: May says Britain will begin the formal process of leaving the EU by the end of March 2017. To do this, the British government needs to invoke Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty.



March 29, 2017: The British government formally triggers Article 50, setting in motion a plan for Britain to leave the EU on March 29, 2019.



June 8: A general election called by May to


