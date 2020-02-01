China Accuses US Of Stirring Up Panic In Response To Coronavirus



Recent related videos from verified sources China Accuses the U.S. of Spreading Panic Over Coronavirus Instead of Helping China’s Foreign Ministry singled out the U.S., accusing the country of spreading fear instead of providing assistance to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:52Published 19 minutes ago Trump said US 'shutdown' Corona virus from spreading to America As soon as the coronavirus outbreak began in China, the U.S. took decisive actions to protect Americans. President Donald Trump said besides protecting Americans, they offered China help. According to.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 18 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Wall Street Aims To Open Positive U.S. has started air travel restriction, in view of spread of Corona virus. China is seeing the restriction as an over-reaction to the outbreak. The death toll...

RTTNews 4 hours ago



Why China’s Strategy To Contain The Coronavirus Might Work – OpEd By Fei Chen* On January 23, the authorities of Wuhan City, China, sealed off the motorways and shut down all public transport to stop the corona virus...

Eurasia Review 3 days ago



