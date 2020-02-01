Global  

China Accuses US Of Stirring Up Panic In Response To Coronavirus

RTTNews Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
The Chinese government has accused the United States of stirring up panic in its response to the novel coronavirus outbreak that claimed the lives of 361 people in the mainland. This is in addition to Philippines confirming the first corona virus death outside China. China's National Health Commission said 5,173 new suspected cases were reported in the country on Sunday. On Thursday, U.S. Depart
News video: Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China

Filipinos queue for face masks as country sees first coronavirus death outside China 00:31

 Panic-stricken Filipinos are converging on shops to buy face masks after the first person outside of China died in the country from coronavirus.

