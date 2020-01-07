Global  

Disney Plus has gained 26.5 million subscribers since launching in November (DIS)

Business Insider Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Disney Plus has gained 26.5 million subscribers since launching in November (DIS)· Disney announced Tuesday that its streaming service, Disney Plus, had gained 26.5 million subscribers since launching November 12.
· Hulu, which Disney also owns, had 30.4 million subscribers, the company said.
· In Netflix's most recent earnings report, the company said it had 167 million subscribers worldwide and 60...
Disney Plus Has 26.5M Subscribers; Costs Weigh on Profit

Disney Plus Has 26.5M Subscribers; Costs Weigh on Profit 02:37

 Adjusted for one-time items, earnings came to $1.53 per share. Analysts polled by FactSet expected earnings of $1.46. Revenue rose 36% to $20.9 billion. Wall Street expected revenue of $20.7 billion. Disney shares rose 1.2% in after-hours trading to $146.50.

