Tesla is now worth $115 billion more than Ford after the legacy automaker's slashed profit forecast tanks its stock (F)
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () · *Ford shares tanked as much as 8.5% in early Wednesday trading, setting the automaker's market cap to less than one-fourth of Tesla's soaring valuation.*
· *Ford announced quarterly earnings on Tuesday afternoon that fell below analyst estimates. The company also lowered its 2020 profit forecast.*
· *The legacy automaker...
AP Tesla's surging stock means Elon Musk has grown his net worth the most of anyone this year. The electric carmaker's boss has jumped from 35th to 20th in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Tesla's market capitalization passed $150 billion on Tuesday, the second of 12 valuation milestones Musk needs...
DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co.'s profit last year plunged by more than $3.6 billion, weighed down by slowing U.S. sales, the cost of a botched SUV launch and... WorldNews Also reported by •SeattlePI.com
Tweets about this
Phil Resch Tesla is now worth $115 billion more than Ford after the legacy automaker's slashed profit forecast tanks its stock… https://t.co/cte2rZWXG3 8 minutes ago
Nathan H. Leung 🧢 ✈️PHL 2/7-11 I bought $27 billion worth of dollar bills and sold them for $26 billion, why am I not worth more than Tesla? https://t.co/0tecRZ3pAU 12 minutes ago
דומיניק RT @businessinsider: Tesla is now worth $120 billion more than Ford after the legacy automaker's slashed profit forecast tanks its stock ht… 20 minutes ago
Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: Tesla is now worth $115 billion more than Ford after the legacy automaker’s slashed profit forecast tanks its stock (F… 26 minutes ago
Celebs 🌟 Tesla is now worth $115 billion more than Ford after the legacy automaker’s slashed profit forecast tanks its stock… https://t.co/AySbe64hV6 27 minutes ago
Wall St Solver Tesla is now worth $115 billion more than Ford after the legacy automaker's slashed profit forecast tanks its stock… https://t.co/VfRKHzwoB6 36 minutes ago
ۏانيلا'س ھوبّي RT @thirdrowtesla: At today’s close, Tesla is worth $159 billion
Netflix is worth $162 billion
Netflix generated $20 billion in revenue l… 1 hour ago
baran yurdagul Tesla is now worth $120 billion more than Ford after the legacy automaker's slashed profit forecast tanks its stock https://t.co/e1fL5GAfDV 1 hour ago