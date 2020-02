Tesla is now worth $115 billion more than Ford after the legacy automaker's slashed profit forecast tanks its stock (F)

Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· *Ford shares tanked as much as 8.5% in early Wednesday trading, setting the automaker's market cap to less than one-fourth of Tesla's soaring valuation.*

· *Ford announced quarterly earnings on Tuesday afternoon that fell below analyst estimates. The company also lowered its 2020 profit forecast.*

· *The legacy automaker... · *Ford shares tanked as much as 8.5% in early Wednesday trading, setting the automaker's market cap to less than one-fourth of Tesla's soaring valuation.*· *Ford announced quarterly earnings on Tuesday afternoon that fell below analyst estimates. The company also lowered its 2020 profit forecast.*· *The legacy automaker 👓 View full article