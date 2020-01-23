The CFOs of Ford and GM reveal the biggest open secret in the car business right now: There's an auto market and there's a Tesla market. (TSLA, RACE, F, GM)

hosea adams RT @businessinsider: The CFOs of Ford and GM reveal the biggest open secret in the car business right now: There's an auto market and there… 7 hours ago plugilo The CFOs of Ford and GM reveal the biggest open secret in the car business right now: There's an auto market and th… https://t.co/BHGguApbC7 7 hours ago Winson Tang The CFOs of Ford and GM reveal the biggest open secret in the car business right now: There's an auto market and th… https://t.co/ah8AYnBnuq 8 hours ago Márcio M. Silva The CFOs of Ford and GM reveal the biggest open secret in the car business right now: There's an auto market and th… https://t.co/21f7uAmU6z 8 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. The CFOs of Ford and GM reveal the biggest open secret in the car business right now: There's an auto market and th… https://t.co/RD3P2fLK3P 8 hours ago Defender The CFOs of Ford and GM reveal the biggest open secret in the car business right now: There's an auto market and th… https://t.co/yCdV20XkBw 8 hours ago Business Insider The CFOs of Ford and GM reveal the biggest open secret in the car business right now: There's an auto market and th… https://t.co/hJjeLmJdvF 8 hours ago