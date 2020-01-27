Driver in fatal 2018 Tesla crash reported prior 'Autopilot' issue

Global  

Reuters Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
A driver killed in a March 2018 Tesla autopilot crash in California reported previously that the vehicle steered toward an area off the highway on prior trips, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) disclosed in documents made public Tuesday.
 Tulsa Police are searching for driver who fled the scene of a fatal crash after hitting a pedestrian. This happened on the 4000 block of North MLK Boulevard.

A 13-year-old girl critically injured in a Pembroke crash last month is suing the driver of the other car and a Rockland company that hosted a holiday party where police say the man had been drinking.

Occurred on January 13, 2020 / Milpitas, California, USA Info from Licensor: "This happened on Jan 13 when driving on Autopilot in the Bay Area. As usual, I used autopilot for the heavy stop-and-go..

A Tesla driver killed in a March 2018 crash in California while using the Autopilot driver-assistance system had reported that on prior trips, the car had...
DETROIT (AP) — An Apple engineer who died when his Tesla Model X hit a concrete barrier on a Silicon Valley freeway had complained before his death that the...
