Lingo Media's English for Success program licensed to Liberty University

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Lingo Media Corporation (CVE:LM) (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) announced Wednesday that its subsidiary ELL Technologies Ltd has signed an agreement to license its interactive English language learning solution called English for Success to Liberty University. Liberty University is one of the largest private, non-profit universities in the US and one of the largest Christian universities in the world, hosting about 700 international students from 70 countries at its campus in Lynchburg, Virginia. Including its online programs, Liberty serves more than 100,000 students. But English proficiency is a challenge and a critical success factor for many Liberty students. READ: Lingo Media Corp continues to expand offering; posts 3Q results Lingo Media’s English for Success (EFS) is an interactive language learning solution designed for students from the beginner English proficiency level to the upper-intermediate level. The EFS library of resources includes more than 1,700 lessons, 40,000 audio clips and a unique speech recognition capability to help students with pronunciation. English For Success' learning management system enables instructors to monitor each student's progress and assign tailored lessons based on their individual needs. "We are very excited to work with Liberty University as they seek to expand their reach to attract foreign students who require better English proficiency to their university," said CEO Gali Bar-Ziv in a statement. "We view the selection of our product by an acclaimed university like Liberty as an important endorsement and an indication of the potential opportunity that exists for our solutions in the United States." Dr William Wegert, dean of international student programs at Liberty University, said the EFS program will allow the foreign students to work on the English skills at their own pace. "ELL Technologies' offering stood out among the products we considered due to its robust content library and unique customization features," he said. Liberty University's Center for Professional & Continuing Education selected English for Success after completing a thorough evaluation of alternatives. Key factors in the CPCE's decision included EFS's flexibility and the ability to "white label" and customize the solution for Liberty University's needs. Lingo Media, based in Toronto, provides both online and print-based solutions through its two ELL Technologies and its other subsidiary Lingo Learning. ELL Technologies provides online training and assessment for English language learning, while Lingo Learning is a print-based publisher of English language learning programs in China. Contact the author: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham 👓 View full article

