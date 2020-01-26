Five Things for Wednesday, including Avenatti's trial and Dutch Bros' hunger fight

Good morning. Time for Wednesday's Five Things. The federal trial of Michael Avenatti is going to the jury, the Oregonian reports. The lawyer famous for representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels in a case against President Donald Trump is being tried on extortion charges. Avenatti hoped to put Nike's practices regarding elite basketball prospects in the spotlight and make his defense about Nike corruption. That plan was shut down Tuesday when the judge decided a key defense witness would…



Recent related videos from verified sources Avenatti Could Get Up To Forty Years In The Slammer Michael Avenatti was on the hunt for a big payout when he demanded millions of dollars for himself from Nike Inc. That's what a federal prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday in his opening argument at.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published 2 weeks ago Avenatti Faces His Own Day In Court Michael Avenatti was an outspoken, self-described nemesis of President Donald Trump while representing adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Now, Reuters reports the 48-year-old celebrity lawyer faces an.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump impeachment trial, Iowa caucus, Super Bowl parade: 5 things to know Wednesday The Senate is poised for a historic vote on Trump impeachment, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl victory and more things to know Wednesday.

USATODAY.com 1 week ago



Five Things for Thursday, including Milwaukie layoffs and Nike's CEO Good morning, and good Thursday to you. Here are today's Five Things. The fallout from Boeing's decision to halt production of its 737 Max aircraft keeps...

bizjournals 6 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this