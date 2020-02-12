Global  

Deval Patrick, former Mass. governor, suspends presidential bid

bizjournals Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Deval Patrick's uneven run for the White House is over — less than three months after it officially began. Patrick, the former two-term governor of Massachusetts and Coca-Cola exec, said Wednesday he is suspending his campaign. The 63-year-old Boston resident failed to gain traction in his bid for the presidency after entering the Democratic primary in November. He nearly joined the fray in December 2018 but backed out, citing the "cruelty of our elections process" and the toll it would take…
Deval Patrick Expected To Drop Out Of Presidential Race Wednesday, CBS News Reports

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

Amy Klobuchar finished a surprising third place in New Hampshire. She raised $2.5 million in the hours after the New Hampshire primary

The former Massachusetts governor confirmed his decision in a statement Wednesday.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick planned to end his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Wednesday, CBS News reported
Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, the last remaining African American candidate in a Democratic presidential field
