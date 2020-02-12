Deval Patrick, former Mass. governor, suspends presidential bid

Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Deval Patrick's uneven run for the White House is over — less than three months after it officially began. Patrick, the former two-term governor of Massachusetts and Coca-Cola exec, said Wednesday he is suspending his campaign. The 63-year-old Boston resident failed to gain traction in his bid for the presidency after entering the Democratic primary in November. He nearly joined the fray in December 2018 but backed out, citing the "cruelty of our elections process" and the toll it would take…


