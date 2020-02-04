Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > China's auto sales plunge in January, deepening market slump

China's auto sales plunge in January, deepening market slump

SeattlePI.com Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales plunged in January, deepening a painful downturn in the industry’s biggest global market and adding to economic pressures as the country fights a virus outbreak.

Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans fell 20.2% from a year earlier to 1.6 million, an industry group, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, reported Thursday.

“Enterprises are under huge pressure,” it said in a statement.

The industry was hurt by Beijing’s decision to extend January's Lunar New Year holiday in order to keep families at home and reduce chances that infection might spread. That kept factories and dealerships closed.

Demand already was weak due to consumer jitters about a tariff war with Washington, slower economic growth and possible job losses. Sales fell 9.6% last year, their second annual decline.

January’s slump looks even worse due to the timing of the holiday, when shops and factories close two weeks. This year’s shutdown fell in January, closing factories and dealerships even before the anti-disease controls, while last year's holiday didn't start until February.

February sales usually would look stronger because the holiday has ended, but automakers have yet to restart production halfway through the month. The public has been told to avoid crowds, keeping customers away from dealerships.

“In the short run, auto production and sales will be greatly affected,” CAAM said. “The components supply system will be disrupted.”

Losses to Chinese industry due to the most sweeping anti-disease measures ever imposed are expected to be so large that forecasters have cut this year's economic growth outlook.

The sales slump is a blow to global automakers that are counting on China to drive revenue amid flat demand in the United...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus travel slump threatens luxury goods market in China and Europe [Video]Coronavirus travel slump threatens luxury goods market in China and Europe

Coronavirus travel slump threatens luxury goods market in China and Europe

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 02:28Published

Carlsberg beer sales hit by China's shuttered karaoke bars [Video]Carlsberg beer sales hit by China's shuttered karaoke bars

Empty Chinese streets and karaoke bars will hit short-term sales in Carlsberg's biggest market, the Danish brewer reported on Tuesday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China’s auto sales plunge in January, deepening market slump

BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales plunged in January, deepening a painful downturn in the industry’s biggest global market and adding to economic pressures...
Seattle Times

China auto sales likely plunged 18% in January, coronavirus outbreak takes a toll

Auto sales in China are likely to have fallen 18% in January, their 19th consecutive month of decline, an industry body said as the outbreak of the new...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.