McClatchy files for bankruptcy, likely ending 163 years of family control and setting up more consolidation in local news

NiemanLab Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
It’s been a very public possibility for months, but this morning it became official: McClatchy, America’s second-largest newspaper chain is filing for bankruptcy. (You can find the legal filings here.) Here’s The New York Times: McClatchy, the publisher that operates The Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee and other newspapers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday,...
