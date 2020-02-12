McClatchy files for bankruptcy, likely ending 163 years of family control and setting up more consolidation in local news
Thursday, 13 February 2020 () It’s been a very public possibility for months, but this morning it became official: McClatchy, America’s second-largest newspaper chain is filing for bankruptcy. (You can find the legal filings here.) Here’s The New York Times: McClatchy, the publisher that operates The Miami Herald, The Sacramento Bee and other newspapers, filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday,...
In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner of 30 US newspapers, including CBS4 News Partner The Miami Herald, has filed for bankruptcy protection. Katie..
In another sign of the growing financial crisis in print journalism, McClatchy, the owner of 30 US newspapers, including CBS4 News Partner The Miami Herald, has... cbs4.com Also reported by •bizjournals •NYTimes.com •USATODAY.com •Seattle Times
