Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Huawei hit with fresh charges of sabotage and intellectual property theft from US tech firms

Huawei hit with fresh charges of sabotage and intellectual property theft from US tech firms

France 24 Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Chinese tech giant Huawei was hit Thursday with fresh US criminal charges alleging a "decades-long" effort to steal trade secrets from American companies.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. charges Huawei with racketeering [Video]U.S. charges Huawei with racketeering

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday added trade secret theft charges to their bank fraud case against Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies, further escalating the U.S. battle with the world&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Huawei faces new charges of racketeering and trade secret theft

US prosecutors have added racketeering and theft to a list of charges against the embattled telecoms company.
BBC News

Huawei: US issues new charges of racketeering and theft

US prosecutors have added racketeering and theft to a list of charges against the embattled telecoms company.
BBC News


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.