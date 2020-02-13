Huawei hit with fresh charges of sabotage and intellectual property theft from US tech firms

Chinese tech giant Huawei was hit Thursday with fresh US criminal charges alleging a "decades-long" effort to steal trade secrets from American companies.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources U.S. charges Huawei with racketeering U.S. prosecutors on Thursday added trade secret theft charges to their bank fraud case against Chinese smartphone maker Huawei Technologies, further escalating the U.S. battle with the world's.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:56Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Huawei faces new charges of racketeering and trade secret theft US prosecutors have added racketeering and theft to a list of charges against the embattled telecoms company.

BBC News 4 hours ago



Huawei: US issues new charges of racketeering and theft US prosecutors have added racketeering and theft to a list of charges against the embattled telecoms company.

BBC News 2 hours ago





Tweets about this