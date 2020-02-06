Global  

Amazon boss Bezos launches $10bn fund to combat climate change

Bangkok Post Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON: Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon and the world's richest man, said Monday he was committing US$10 billion to a new fund to tackle climate change.
News video: Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change

Jeff Bezos Commits At Least $10 Billion To Fight Climate Change 01:20

 The Amazon CEO announced the Bezos Earth Fund on Monday and said he'll pledge $10 billion "to start."

