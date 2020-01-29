Bolton warns of possible ‘censorship’ of his White House memoir

Former national security adviser John Bolton said the Trump administration could block his memoir that describes his interaction with the president over Ukraine. “I hope it’s not suppressed,” Bolton said Monday in a talk at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. “This is an effort to write history, and I did it the best I […] 👓 View full article



