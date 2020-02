A top Trump adviser was fact-checked live on CNN about the strong Obama economy. He still said it was 'horrible.'

Julie Reed RT @miss_speech: @SenMcSallyAZ FOX spreads lies instead of correcting them https://t.co/unBr3rdvle 3 hours ago

Elizabeth Davidson Top Trump adviser fact-checked on CNN on Obama economy, said it was 'horrible' - Business Insider… https://t.co/jjXqP4F5gi 9 hours ago

Channing🌹🌈 A top Trump adviser was contradicted on air during a CNN fact-check of the Obama economy. He still said it was 'hor… https://t.co/hQUmPJOIWd 10 hours ago

Michael Harris Defend Trump no matter how stupid it makes you look. Ask Spicer and Sanders-Huckabee and KAC and all the others how… https://t.co/eywV3K5wzx 11 hours ago

miss speech @SenMcSallyAZ FOX spreads lies instead of correcting them https://t.co/unBr3rdvle 12 hours ago

Michelle A top Trump adviser was contradicted on air during a CNN fact-check of the Obama economy. He still said it was 'hor… https://t.co/zm9EHvNndR 12 hours ago