Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > IATA: Virus may slash $29 billion from airlines' revenue

IATA: Virus may slash $29 billion from airlines' revenue

SeattlePI.com Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — The outbreak of the new virus threatens to erase $29 billion of this year's revenue for global airlines, mostly for Chinese carriers, as travel crashes worldwide, according to the International Air Transport Association.

The trade group for global airlines said Thursday that the virus causing COVID-19 has the potential for causing a 13% decline in demand for Asian carriers this year.

The contraction comes at a time when Asian airlines' sales had been growing, the group said.

Global air traffic will be reduced by 4.7% for the year, marking the first overall decline in such demand since the financial crisis of 2008 and 2009, IATA said in a statement. How profits will be affected was still unclear, it said.

The estimates foresee a scenario where COVID-19 has a “V-shaped impact,” similar to what happened during the SARS virus outbreak in 2003, with a sharp dive followed by a quick recovery, according to IATA.

The virus, which began in China late last year, has sickened more than 75,000 people in China, Some 2,000 people have died in China. More than 1,000 cases have been found outside mainland China.

International airlines including British Airways, Germany’s Lufthansa, Australia’s Qantas and the three largest U.S. airlines have suspended flights to China, in some cases until late April or May.

Cathay Pacific asked employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave to help it weather the crisis.

Travel restrictions inside China and fear of the illness have devastated demand for domestic flights in the fast-growing China market.

Many nations are warning people not to travel to China, or barring travelers from China, especially from the Wuhan area, at the center of the outbreak.

People around the world are also voluntarily scaling back travel, while some...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Asian airlines could lose $27.8bln on coronavirus - IATA

Asian airlines could lose $27.8bln on coronavirus - IATA 01:10

 Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose $27.8 billion of revenue this year as they slash flights due to declining demand as a result of the coronavirus, according to a preliminary estimate from an industry body. Ciara Lee reports

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers [Video]Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers

BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IATA: Virus may slash $29 billion from airlines’ revenue

TOKYO (AP) — The outbreak of the new virus threatens to erase $29 billion of this year’s revenue for global airlines, mostly for Chinese carriers, as travel...
Seattle Times

IATA: Virus May Slash $29 Billion From Airlines' Revenue

The outbreak of the new virus threatens to erase $29 billion of this year's revenue for global airlines, mostly for Chinese carriers, as travel crashes...
Newsmax

You Might Like


Tweets about this

WOWT6News

WOWT 6 News The contraction comes at a time when Asian airlines’ sales have been growing. https://t.co/aGvhfJXyug 26 minutes ago

BlackHillsFOX

KEVN Black Hills FOX IATA: Virus may slash $29 billion from airlines’ revenue https://t.co/PPQvlu0LZ8 1 hour ago

KALBtv5

KALB News Channel 5 The International Air Transport Association says the outbreak of the new virus is threatening to erase $29 billion… https://t.co/0G2KzDYgLl 2 hours ago

vladwastaken

Vlad RT @JamaicaGleaner: IATA: Virus may slash $29 billion from airlines’ revenue - https://t.co/J3bC0VzyYG 3 hours ago

JamaicaGleaner

Jamaica Gleaner IATA: Virus may slash $29 billion from airlines’ revenue - https://t.co/J3bC0VzyYG 3 hours ago

WCJB20

WCJB-TV20 Global air traffic could fall this year for the first time in a decade because of the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/jSmmuefgFn 3 hours ago

s_64113

srsnmo RT @kgwntv: IATA: Virus may slash $29 billion from airlines’ revenue https://t.co/3cNWp2kFEK 3 hours ago

bostonherald

Boston Herald IATA: Virus may slash $29 billion from airlines’ revenue https://t.co/xQI3NisSo7 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.