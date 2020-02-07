Global  

Stocks head for worst week in four as coronavirus spreads

Reuters Friday, 21 February 2020
Shares across the world fell on Friday and were set for their worst week in four as investors dumped riskier assets for the safety of bonds and gold, with coronavirus cases in China and elsewhere spreading.
Boeing's woes continue as it gets zero orders for planes in January

Boeing Co's (NYSE:BA) woes continue as the aeroplane giant received no orders for new planes last month (January), while the company foresees a slow-down in the...
Proactive Investors


