Jeremy Christian convicted of 2017 TriMet killings

bizjournals Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
A Portland jury has convicted Jeremy Christian on two counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the 2017 killings of two men on a TriMet train. Christian was also found guilty of nine other counts connected to the case. In a crime that many deemed indicative of the country's division during the latter part of the last decade, Christian stabbed 53-year-old Ricky John Best of Happy Valley and 23-year-old Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche of Portland after the pair came to the…
