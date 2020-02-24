Global  

The White House is preparing to ask Congress for emergency funding as coronavirus hits the US

Business Insider Monday, 24 February 2020 ()
· *But the administration remained undecided on Monday on the amount of funding it would request to counter the outbreak.*
· *"This stuff is always messy," said a senior administration official with direct...
News video: Coronavirus Update: Nearly 80,000 Cases Worldwide

 White House officials are expected to ask Congress for extra funding to help battle the Coronavirus. Christiane Cordero joins us from the newsroom with the latest numbers, and how Wall Street's reacting. () WCCO This Morning – Feb. 24, 2020

Amid Coronavirus Fears, San Francisco Enters State Of Emergency [Video]Amid Coronavirus Fears, San Francisco Enters State Of Emergency

Business Insider reports San Francisco Mayor London Breed has declared a state of emergency in the city. The move comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Beginning in China, it has spread to..

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad." Dr. Nancy..

White House Will Ask Congress for Emergency Coronavirus Funds

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration, after weeks of pleading from Congress, is moving to request emergency funding to bolster its coronavirus response...
White House Seeks $2.5 Bln Funding To Fight Coronavirus

The White House has requested the Congress to approve $2.5 billion in emergency funding to fight the fast-spreading coronavirus in the country. The Trump...
SFDukie

SFDukie RT @DrTomFrieden: It's clear #COVID19 will spread far and wide beyond #China, with cases so far recognized in #Korea, #Iran, #Italy. Admin… 25 minutes ago

KitKatKatie76

Katie (KitKat) Johnson RT @SenJeffMerkley: So @realdonaldtrump thinks we should be allocating more funds to disease control efforts? That’s great. I agree complet… 1 hour ago

dtsegs

Elaine Suity RT @coton_luver: "White House officials initially said they had little concern about the effect of the coronavirus on the United States..."… 2 hours ago

maryredd

Mary Redd RT @4danlopez: White House asks Congress for $1.8 billion to bolster coronavirus response https://t.co/JywcBa1mkv 2 hours ago

4danlopez

Daniel Lopez White House asks Congress for $1.8 billion to bolster coronavirus response https://t.co/JywcBa1mkv 2 hours ago

DragonHawk1959

John Williams @realDonaldTrump If your doing a "great job" why are you asking $1.8 BILLION? https://t.co/aEIjI6HaFt 4 hours ago

mdcolli

Melinda Collins RT @cmadmax: @pittgriffin Then I guess if Limbaugh’s right then Trump doesn’t need any money? Is that right? @verucasalt10 https://t.co/OT… 4 hours ago

AenesidemusOZ

ÆnesidemusOZ "The White House is preparing to ask Congress for $1 billion in emergency funding for a coronavirus response. ... i… https://t.co/zui9WpNocg 4 hours ago

