The White House is preparing to ask Congress for emergency funding as coronavirus hits the US
Monday, 24 February 2020 () · *The Trump administration is preparing to ask Congress for an emergency funding package to battle the coronavirus.*
· *But the administration remained undecided on Monday on the amount of funding it would request to counter the outbreak.*
· *"This stuff is always messy," said a senior administration official with direct...
