Air New Zealand reveals details of Economy Skynest lie flat beds

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Air New Zealand reveals details of Economy Skynest lie flat bedsAir New Zealand has revealed details of a prototype new economy lie flat seat .The airline has dubbed the product an ''Economy Skynest'' and is the result of three years of Air New Zealand research and development, with the input...
News video: Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds

Lie-flat in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils flying bunk beds 01:00

 Air New Zealand may have come up with a way to cram lie-flat beds into economy class, revealing plans for a triple-decker sleep pod. Adam Reed reports.

A bed in economy class? Air New Zealand unveils sleeping pod concept

Some economy-class travellers envying those at the front of the plane with lie-flat beds may soon have another option: Air New Zealand Ltd has developed a...
Reuters India

Air New Zealand prepping next big thing in ultra-long-haul flying

Air New Zealand is aiming to make the "Economy Skynest” the next big thing in ultra-long-haul air travel. The Auckland, New Zealand-based carrier, which flies...
bizjournals


