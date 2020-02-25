Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Top health officials are warning coronavirus will spread in the US — challenging Trump's claim the virus is contained

Top health officials are warning coronavirus will spread in the US — challenging Trump's claim the virus is contained

Business Insider Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Top health officials are warning coronavirus will spread in the US — challenging Trump's claim the virus is contained· *Top health officials said on Tuesday that the spread of the coronavirus is "inevitable" and said the virus could severely disrupt the lives of ordinary Americans.*
· *"It's not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses," a top CDC official...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published < > Embed
News video: Health officials brace for coronavirus and potential outbreak

Health officials brace for coronavirus and potential outbreak 01:57

 Health officials are bracing for the coronavirus and the potential of a major outbreak.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad' [Video]CDC Official On Coronavirus In US: 'This Could Be Bad'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53. CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad." Dr. Nancy..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Health officials: Coronavirus spread to the US 'inevitable'

Health officials say its not a matter of "if" but "when" the deadly virus will begin spreading in the US.
BBC News

Iran’s deputy health minister, seen sweating at briefing, has coronavirus

Iran’s deputy health minister, seen sweating at briefing, has coronavirusIran’s deputy health minister said he has contracted the coronavirus and placed himself in isolation, a day after appearing feverish at a press conference in...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersBusiness InsiderThe Verge

You Might Like


Tweets about this

3rdDegreeBurned

3rd Degree Burned RT @ABC: U.S. health officials issued a strong warning about novel coronavirus today, saying it's no longer a matter of if but when the vir… 44 seconds ago

MikeSteve2526

Michael Oliveira RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: Health officials say the spread of #coronavirus in the U.S. is "inevitable." “It’s not a question of if this… 45 seconds ago

lori_coco

Lori RT @ABC7: #BREAKING U.S. health officials have issued what appears to be a strong warning about novel coronavirus, saying it is not a matte… 3 minutes ago

DeeAbdella

Dahabe Abdella, DBA RT @ABCPolitics: U.S. health officials issued a strong warning about novel coronavirus today, saying it's no longer a matter of if but when… 16 minutes ago

DaniellalLee

Daniella Lee RT @ABCWorldNews: U.S. health officials issued a strong warning about novel coronavirus today, saying it's no longer a matter of if but whe… 25 minutes ago

Annekatz12

Annekatz Top health officials are warning coronavirus will spread in the US — challenging Trump's claim the virus is contain… https://t.co/DNuZNKRCrO 25 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.