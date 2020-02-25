Top health officials are warning coronavirus will spread in the US — challenging Trump's claim the virus is contained
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () · *Top health officials said on Tuesday that the spread of the coronavirus is "inevitable" and said the virus could severely disrupt the lives of ordinary Americans.*
· *"It's not a question of if this will happen, but when this will happen, and how many people in this country will have severe illnesses," a top CDC official...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53. CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard the..
Iran’s deputy health minister said he has contracted the coronavirus and placed himself in isolation, a day after appearing feverish at a press conference in... WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters •Business Insider •The Verge
