5 things to know about Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Bob Iger's surprise successor**

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

**



· *Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Wednesday that Bob Chapek will succeed him, effective immediately.*

· *Chapek, who has worked at Disney for 27 years, went on family vacations to Walt Disney World as a child.*

· *As president of consumer products, he focused on franchises and technology and pioneered new forms of... **· *Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Wednesday that Bob Chapek will succeed him, effective immediately.*· *Chapek, who has worked at Disney for 27 years, went on family vacations to Walt Disney World as a child.*· *As president of consumer products, he focused on franchises and technology and pioneered new forms of 👓 View full article

