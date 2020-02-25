5 things to know about Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Bob Iger's surprise successor
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () **
· *Disney CEO Bob Iger announced on Wednesday that Bob Chapek will succeed him, effective immediately.*
· *Chapek, who has worked at Disney for 27 years, went on family vacations to Walt Disney World as a child.*
· *As president of consumer products, he focused on franchises and technology and pioneered new forms of...
Bob Iger guided modern-day Disney into the entertainment mega monopoly it is today. Now, Geek.com reports Iger has just announced he is stepping down. Bob Chapek, also of Disney, is to move up from the theme park business into the vacant CEO role. Iger has just published a new book: 'The Ride of a...
Bob Chapek, who will take over when Iger's contract expires in December 2021, vows to continue embracing his predecessor's same strategic pillars going forward. AceShowbiz Also reported by •CBS News •Motley Fool