One Wall Street expert warns the market's coronavirus-driven meltdown could soon confirm a recession is looming — and explains why two-thirds of the damage is already done

Business Insider Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
One Wall Street expert warns the market's coronavirus-driven meltdown could soon confirm a recession is looming — and explains why two-thirds of the damage is already done· Recession fears returned to Wall Street last week as the novel coronavirus spread to more countries and changed the profit outlooks of multiple companies. 
· Lori Calvasina, RBC Capital Markets' chief US equity strategist, examined what stock sell-offs have historically signaled about the economy based on their...
 The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its largest single-day drop in the market's history on Thursday.

