The life of Michael Bloomberg: How an unemployed 39-year-old banker became a billionaire, 3-time mayor of New York, and former presidential hopeful

Business Insider Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
· *Michael Bloomberg has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, and endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic ticket.*
· *The 77-year-old billionaire philanthropist spent 15 years working in finance, before getting fired when he was 39. **With the severance check, he co-started his own IT firm, which he...
· *The 77-year-old billionaire philanthropist spent 15 years working in finance, before getting fired when he was 39. **With the severance check, he co-started his own IT firm, which he...
News video: Bloomberg tells Florida crowd he'll send Trump 'back to Mar-a-Lago'

Bloomberg tells Florida crowd he'll send Trump 'back to Mar-a-Lago' 00:49

 Speaking at a Super Tuesday night rally, Democratic hopeful Michael Bloomberg told a crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida, that he will win the U.S. presidential election in November and send President Donald Trump "back to Mar-a-Lago permanently," prompting some boos.

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden [Video]Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden

Michael Bloomberg Ends Presidential Bid, Endorses Joe Biden The announcement from the Bloomberg camp follows his poor showing in the Super Tuesday primaries. Michael Bloomberg, via 'The Washington..

Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders [Video]Not Waving But Drowning? Warren Campaign Reconsiders

Elizabeth Warren’s campaign manager Roger Lau sent a frank email to staffers the morning after Super Tuesday. According to Politico, Lau said the campaign missed its goals and that the "decision is..

Mike Bloomberg Suspends His Presidential Campaign, Endorses Joe Biden

After a disappointing Super Tuesday, the billionaire former mayor of New York City announced he is suspending his campaign.
Billionaire Bloomberg who pumped $400 million into race says he achieved the impossible after winning American Samoa

Former mayor of New York has spent more than half a billion dollars of his own money on his campaign
JamesLk1

Js Until 2000,he was Democrat. In 2018,he officially registered as a Democrat. In the elections that year,he was the s… https://t.co/yWI5ZVnABo 20 hours ago

JamesLk1

Js #Bloomberg Philanthropies says he has donated more than $6 billion to a variety of charitable causes over the years… https://t.co/ZqT5ZWYIO0 20 hours ago

kendu1941

kenneth r jackson The life of Michael Bloomberg: How an unemployed 39-year-old banker became a billionaire, 3-time ... https://t.co/YSg3KmlHny via @Yahoo 3 days ago

SharkRadioNet

Shark Radio Network RT @JamesLk1: Bloomberg Philanthropies says he has donated more than $6 billion to a variety of charitable causes over the years. #Warren #… 6 days ago

JamesLk1

Js Bloomberg Philanthropies says he has donated more than $6 billion to a variety of charitable causes over the years.… https://t.co/JkbQTJvI2F 6 days ago

JamesLk1

Js 1) Until 2000,he was Democrat. 2) In 2018,he officially registered as a Democrat. In the elections that year,he was… https://t.co/B0IbfYIfhr 6 days ago

