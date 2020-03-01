Global  

CBJ Morning Buzz: Charlotte’s luxury home market among those ‘to watch’; Prime Plaza Midwood site acquired; CLT's coronavirus response

bizjournals Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
The Charlotte housing market continues to receive national recognition. This time, it’s the luxury home market that’s been highlighted for strong performance. In Coldwell Banker’s 2020 Global Luxury Market Insights report, the Queen City was identified as one of five luxury housing markets seeing notable home sales and price growth. Joining Charlotte on the list of “luxury markets to watch” in the year ahead was Boise, Idaho; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Cincinnati; and Fort Worth, Texas.…
